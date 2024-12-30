Cooler temps return to Philadelphia region Monday, tracking New Year's Eve showers. Here's the full forecast.

After an absolutely non-December-like day with high temperatures in the 60s through Sunday afternoon, rain arrived Sunday night out ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the region overnight.

Once the rain tapers off Monday morning, slightly cooler temperatures will arrive, but highs Monday afternoon will remain well above normal and peak in the mid to upper 50s under increasing sunshine.

Conditions will remain dry into the first part of New Year's Eve on Tuesday before another system looks to increase the chance of rain going into Tuesday night. Right now there is about a 60% chance of showers at midnight Tuesday night as we ring in the new year. Temperatures at this time look to be in the mid to upper 40s.

This storm system will keep a small chance for some showers around into Wednesday morning, but as it moves east cooler and drier air will rush into the region Wednesday afternoon through the second half of next week. High temperatures by Thursday afternoon will struggle to climb out of the 30s.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this roller coaster in temperatures and weather conditions to help you plan and prepare for what's next.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Becoming sunny. High 57, Low 51.

Tuesday: A few showers late. High 57, Low 36.

Wednesday: Morning showers. High 50, Low 45.

Thursday: Turning colder. High 40, Low 32.

Friday: Back to the 30s. High 38, Low 28.

Saturday: Cold and breezy. High 33, Low 25.

Sunday: Cold and breezy. High 34, Low 24.

