Cloudy Thursday weather, unsettled Labor Day weekend forecast for Philadelphia; rain, but not a washout

Cooler, unsettled weather in Philadelphia area on Thursday, but looking nice for Labor Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cold front is entering the Philadelphia region on Thursday morning, bringing small chances of showers. It looks like we could see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday - depending on how this front interacts with the Atlantic Ocean.

Right now we're not expecting too much sun, which should keep our high temperature around 81 degrees Thursday. If the sun peeks out a little more, it could push us into the mid-80s.

This cold front kicks off an unsettled period heading into Labor Day weekend.

We see a return chance for some scattered showers overnight into Friday morning, with the afternoon looking overcast. It should be a little cooler with a high of around 77 degrees.

Your Labor Day weekend is not a washout, but plan on some storms Saturday night with maybe some lingering showers into Sunday. Monday, Labor Day, looks very nice.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy, some shower chances early. High 81

Friday: Chance of showers. High 77

Saturday: PM/evening storms possible. High 85, Low 69

Sunday: A few showers with some sunshine as well. High 85, Low 72

Monday: Mostly sunny! High 80, Low 68

Tuesday: Sunny. High 77

Wednesday: Sunny. High 78

