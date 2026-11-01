Mild, partly cloudy weather to start November in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Sunday begins the final month of fall, and it will look and feel like the season. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with light northeast winds and highs in the low 60s.

This is perfect weather for leaf clean-up and taking down the Halloween decorations.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with seasonable temperatures in the low 40s.

NEXT big weather change

The weather for our week ahead has a little something for everyone, including the return of rain.

Our current dry stretch continues through Wednesday. At 18 days, it is the longest dry streak of the year.

However, that 18 days pales in comparison to the longest dry streak in Philly's recorded history, which happened just two years ago. There was no rainfall for 42 days between Sept. 29 and Nov. 9, 2024.

Our run of dry weather will end as rain arrives in Philly both Thursday and Friday

Good news: Election Day will be a big winner for everyone, with dry, sunny conditions and high temperatures in the 70s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Speaking of the 70s, we will climb 15 degrees above average to the mid-70s by Wednesday.

By next weekend, we drop back near 60 degrees, which is the normal high this time of year.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 64

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 67, Low 44

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 72, Low 47

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 51

Thursday: Rain. High 72, Low 62

Friday: Rain. High 68, Low 61

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 63, Low 55

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