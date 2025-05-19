Mostly sunny Monday in Philadelphia region, but rain chances increase later in the week. Here's the forecast.

Let's keep the weekend vibes continuing into the new week, or at least let's keep the comfortable temperatures and sunshine. That'll be the plan as temperatures take a dip into the low-middle 50s across the Philadelphia region Monday morning before warming back into the middle 70s through the afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

As an area of low pressure pulls away from the coast of Maine, high pressure from the Midwest will take more control of our weather over the next couple of days to provide a nice dose of sunshine and seasonable conditions.

Temperatures Monday night will turn a little cooler under mostly clear skies with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The influence of high pressure, however, will provide plenty of sunshine through most of the day on Tuesday, allowing temperatures to climb back into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon.

By this time, a large area of low pressure will be moving through the Great Lakes, spreading a large area of rain into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The chance for rain begins to increase Tuesday night, with widespread light to moderate showers likely through the day Wednesday. During this time, a coastal low-pressure system will develop to our south, which will reinforce the chance of rain but also pump in much cooler air from the northeast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will likely struggle to climb out of the 50s, with overnight lows remaining around 50 degrees. On and off showers will persist through Thursday, with rain becoming a little more scattered on Friday. At this time, while rain will likely be widespread for the better part of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, total rain accumulation looks to be between 1 and 1.5 inches, preventing any real concern for flooding.

The rainy weather finally looks to start to clear out just in time to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures look to remain a little cool on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s but get a little closer to normal in the middle 70s for Sunday. Memorial Day itself remains beyond the seven-day forecast, but currently looks likely to remain rain free with temperatures in the middle 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 77, low of 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 72, low of 50.

Wednesday: Chilly rain. High of 57, low of 55.

Thursday: Chilly rain. High of 59, low of 51.

Friday: Chance of showers. High of 65, low of 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High of 69, low of 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 73, low of 53.

