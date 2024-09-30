Remnants of Hurricane Helene continue to impact Philadelphia region Tuesday

Tuesday in Philadelphia region will be cloudy with a chance of showers

Gray skies and shower chances will persist again on Tuesday as the remnants of what once was Hurricane Helene continue to impact the Philadelphia area. That low pressure will pass by our south bringing showers, mainly south of Philadelphia.

On Wednesday a trough and cold front will push the remnants offshore, and our skies will turn sunny by Thursday. The late part of the week will be gorgeous, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. One or two spots may even hit 80 degrees before the week is up.

A secondary front will try and slip through Friday night into Saturday with a stray shower chance. Then, the weekend will turn out slightly cooler but bright and pleasant with seasonable highs in the low to mid-70s.

Turning to the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Kirk to watch, which is forecasted to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic this week.

As of now, it looks to stay over open water. We'll also continue to monitor the development region over the Caribbean, Bay of Campeche and southern Gulf of Mexico.

Conditions are favorable for another tropical system to develop there later this week. This is the same region that Helene just emerged from. It is too early to say where a system would track but the entire Gulf Coast will once again be on alert.

As of Monday night, the National Hurricane Center has given that storm a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours, but a 40% chance of developing over the next seven days.

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you and your family ahead of the storm and alert you to any potential impacts.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: A few showers. High 71, Low 61.

Wednesday: Clouds, shower. High 72, Low 61.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 59.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 59.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 75, Low 62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 73, Low 54.

Monday: Sun and a few clouds. High 74, Low 58.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast