Summer-like heat, humidity in Philadelphia area Friday; cooler for the weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Summer is back! At least for your Friday in the Philadelphia area, as high temps will be pushing 90 degrees! Yes, 90 in mid-September. The record high is 92, so we're not thinking that, but we will be much closer to the record high than the normal.

In addition, the dewpoint temps (moisture) will be increasing, so there will be a bit of a "humid" feel to the air as well. The upcoming weekend will likely remain dry, but a brief shot of cooler air will knock things back down into the upper 70s Saturday and even mid-70s Sunday with some added cloud cover.

CBS News Philadelphia

As for our next weather maker, a bit of a dry trend again, but next Tuesday may bring us some showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, although the forecast models are not in great agreement at this time.

Your NEXT Weather team will keep you posted.

We do need the rain. On Thursday, the drought monitor was released, and the Delaware Valley now has even more areas under the "abnormally dry" category. While that doesn't include Wednesday's rain, we didn't get a ton so the impacts will be minimal.

Speaking of next week, fall officially begins Monday at roughly 2:19 p.m. Eastern time. That is when the sun is directly over the equator, marking the autumnal equinox.

Tracking the Tropics

Gabrielle remains a tropical storm with winds sustained at 50 mph, moving northwest at 14 mph. The storm is still about 700 miles away from the northern Leeward Islands, so no land is threatened anytime soon. The forecast track is similar to Erin but bears watching next week as Gabrielle is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday.

There is also an additional area of interest much farther east that has a 20% of developing into a named storm over the next seven days. That storm would be named Humberto.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Very warm. High 88, Low 61.

Saturday: Sunny. High 77, Low 62.

Sunday: More clouds. High 75, Low 61.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 59.

Tuesday: Showers possible. High 80, Low 65.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 83, Low 66.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 68.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast