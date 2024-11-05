Philadelphia has chance to have record highs on Wednesday. Here's the full forecast.

After a tied record for the warmest Election Day ever recorded at 76 degrees, Wednesday will be even warmer and we are chasing another record in the Philadelphia region.

Our forecast is 80 degrees, which is over 20 degrees above average. The record is 79, set in 1948.

If we hit 80, it would be the second latest 80-degree day on record, the latest being Nov. 15, 1993, when we got to 81. The most recent 80-degree November day was on Nov. 4, 2015.

Another weak front crosses the region Wednesday evening into Thursday with spotty showers possible south of the city through midday Thursday. There is a tiny chance it could deliver the 0.01 of an inch of rain required to end our record dry streak, but it is more likely to fizzle just like the past four fronts, leaving us dry.

Friday temperatures drop to the 60s under mostly sunny skies, and nice weather will be with us into the weekend. But that may change on Sunday. A more organized system will take aim at the area and Sunday, and it's looking like an unsettled day with our first real chance for measurable rain in over a month.

However, as has been the case over the past two months, the forecast models start out aggressive, and by the time the system arrives, it fizzles out. We'll keep you posted.

We are also watching the tropics as Rafael is now a Category 1 Hurricane, headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. We may see impacts along the Louisiana Gulf shore on Sunday but little to no impacts here in the Delaware Valley.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Record warmth. High of 80.

Thursday: Showers south. High of 74, low of 63.

Friday: Nice day. High of 67, low of 47.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 62, low of 45.

Sunday: Chance of rain. High of 64, low of 43.

Monday: Shower possible. High of 69, low of 57.

Tuesday: Nice and mild. High of 68, low of 51.

