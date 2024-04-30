Warm again in Philadelphia Tuesday, chance for thunderstorms later this evening

Warm again with highs in the 80s Tuesday, thunderstorms chances later Tuesday | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a steamy, record-tying Monday with a high temperature of 90 degrees in Philadelphia, the 13th earliest 90-degree day on record for the city.

It was the first 90-degree or higher temperature this season and tied the record for the day, which was last set in 1974. And while 90s in April are not common, they are not entirely rare. The last time we had a temp this warm was in 2009, when the temp hit 90 degrees on April 25. Before that it happened on April 16, 2002, when we had a high of 90 degrees.

Tuesday won't be quiet as hot, but it'll still be warmer than normal with highs in the low 80s.

The morning stays quiet, but clouds move in this afternoon along with the chance for thunderstorms around 7-8 p.m. Right now it looks like those storms will stay mostly north of the city in the Lehigh Valley, though a few storms could make it a little further south toward Philadelphia. South Jersey and Delaware aren't expected to see any impacts.

Conditions clear up Wednesday, though temps will drop slightly to a high of 80 degrees, before another beautiful, sunny day Thursday.

Will it rain during the Broad Street Run?

Unfortunately, the weekend isn't shaping up to be so lovely.

A slow moving cold front arrives in the region this weekend, bringing more clouds and temperatures back to average on Friday (highs around 70 degrees).

Then Saturday and Sunday are both shaping up to be cloudy and cooler. For the Broad Street Run on Sunday, May 5, high temps will only reach the low 60s, and we're tracking the chance for showers. Stay with NEXT Weather team as we continue to watch for rain.

Tuesday: High of 83, warm and clouding up

Wednesday: High of 80, low of 61, clearing and cooler

Thursday: High of 82, low of 53, warm and sunny

Friday: High of 70, low of 56, cooler and quiet

Saturday: High of 66, low of 50, clouds and a shower possible

Sunday: High of 63, low of 51, clouds and showers

Monday: High of 75, low of 55, back to 70s