Runners tackling training ahead of the 2024 Broad Street Run

Ahead of the 2024 Broad Street Run, the CBS Philadelphia team is hitting its stride

Ahead of the 2024 Broad Street Run, the CBS Philadelphia team is hitting its stride

Ahead of the 2024 Broad Street Run, the CBS Philadelphia team is hitting its stride

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An event that attracts thousands, the annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run, is just months away. The lottery is now closed for individual runners, but team registration is open until Thursday, Feb. 29.

Speaking of teams, CBS News Philadelphia has a bunch of people, both experienced and new runners, training for the 10-mile trek.

And that would include CBS Philadelphia reporter Wakisha Bailey. Before embarking on the biggest 10-mile road race, she stopped by Philadelphia Runner in Center City to speak with store manager Declan Walkush, who's no stranger to the Broad Street Run.

He said before you hit the pavement, proper footwear is a must.

"For running shoes, you really want to get that extra thumbnail length away from the front of the shoe. Basically, when you start running, your foot is going to swell up to about a half-size larger," Walkush said.

Inside the specialty store, all customers receive a foot assessment so they are properly fitted.

"We take a look at the way people walk or run and try to fit them with footwear that's going to match their sort of gait," Walkush said.

Over on the CBS running team, several people are running for the first time, including morning producer Jen Abbott.

"I'm terrified. I'm not a runner, but we are going to cross the finish line," Abbott said.

Walkush said first time runners should be confident they can do it.

"Start training, the sooner the better, it'll make you more prepared for race day," he said.

The CBS Philadelphia team has some veteran runners as well, and meteorologists Kate Bilo and Grant Gilmore are bringing along some of the youngest members of their families.

Whether you are a beginner or competing for your best time, Walkush said just have fun and take in the city views.

"I think Philadelphia is just a beautiful city. We're so blessed to have Fairmount Park, Cobbs Creek Parkway," he said.

Advice morning anchor Janelle Burrell will listen to.

"I figure I'll start running part of it and if I have to walk part of it, it's fine because it's good exercise," Burrell said.

In the meantime, we are looking forward running with you our community. See you on Broad Street.

The 2024 race, which will be held on Sunday, May 5, starts at Somerville Avenue and Broad Street and follows a straight route through Center City toward the Delaware River. This year's race begins at 7:30 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than normal due to a 2:05 p.m. Phillies game.

The finish line also returns to the Navy Yard this year. For the last three races (2021-2023), the finish line was moved due to construction.