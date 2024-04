Warm again with highs in the 80s Tuesday, thunderstorms chances later Tuesday | NEXT Weather Tuesday won't be quiet as hot as the record-tying 90-degree day on Monday, but it'll still be warmer than normal with highs in the low 80s. Clouds move in around 7-8 p.m., along with the chance for thunderstorms. Right now it looks like those storms will stay mostly north of the city in the Lehigh Valley, though a few storms could make it a little further south. Kate Bilo has your forecast.