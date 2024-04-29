Watch CBS News
With record-setting heat, Philadelphia hits first 90-degree day in April since 2009

By Bill Kelly

NEXT Weather: Feels like summer in Philadelphia
NEXT Weather: Feels like summer in Philadelphia 03:01

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high temperature of 90 degrees in mid-July in Philadelphia — the hottest time of the year — is still above normal by a few degrees, but in late April it can be record-setting

On Monday, Philadelphia had a high temperature of 90 degrees, marking the first time the area experienced a 90-degree or higher temperature this season and tying the record for the day, last set in 1974. 

Weather data graphic, it says Monday's high was 90 and the low was 59, the normal high is 70 and normal low is 49, record high is 90 and record low is 29
A few notes, it was the earliest 90-degree day since April 25, 2009 and ties for the 13th earliest day on record
While 90s in April are not common, they are not entirely rare. The last time we had a temp this warm was in 2009, when the temp hit 90 degrees on April 25. Before that it happened on April 16, 2002, when we had a high of 90 degrees. 

A graphic with weather data; it says the average first 90-degree day is May 24
Based on 30-year data, our average first occurrence of 90 degrees happens around May 24, with the earliest being April 7 in 1929 and the latest first occurrence happening on July 14 in 1972. 

Typically the Philadelphia area records a total of 30 days per year with the high temp reaching 90 degrees or higher. In 2023, we only had a total of 24 days, half the number of days we had in 2022 (48).

A map showing actual high temperatures around the Philadelphia region. The high was 90 degrees in Philadelphia, Millville, Reading and Lancaster. It was 89 in Wilmington, 86 in Dover, 88 in Trenton and 81 at Mount Pocono
While we will likely get plenty of days in the 90s this year, it looks like it will only be the one this week. The forecast is calling for much cooler conditions by the end of the week.

A bar chart showing the expected high temperatures for the next 6 days. 83 on Tuesday, 73 on Wednesday, 77 on Thursday, 71 on Friday, 66 on Saturday
Your NEXT weather team will keep you updated on any changes to come! 

READ MORE: The difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and where find cooling centers in Philadelphia

First published on April 29, 2024 / 9:56 PM EDT

