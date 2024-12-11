Temperatures drop Thursday in Philadelphia region after warm conditions. Here's the weather forecast.

After a warm, wet and windy day, we now move into the next part of the weather story — the big chill. A huge drop in temps will blanket the entire Philadelphia region, especially when you factor in the winds that will still gust 30 mph-plus during the day Thursday.

This will keep the windchill temps in the 20s (and even some teens) all day long. Going from mid-60s to mid-20s in a 24-hour period will definitely hit you hard if you spend time outside. The next few days will be time to put away the umbrella and rain boots and break out the puffy coats and all the winter gear once again.

The weekend looks to be mixed with mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions on Saturday and more clouds and the chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be near 40 on Saturday and around 50 on Sunday. Temps will likely go back into the mid-50s next week with more rain chances.

Speaking of rain, after the 1 inch or so around the Philly area Wednesday, we are still in extreme drought in a good portion of our area, so hopefully we'll continue to see more shower activity in the coming weeks.

Here is your 7-day forecast

Thursday: Windy, colder. High of 41, low of 34.

Friday: Sunny and cold. High of 38, low of 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 39, low of 23.

Sunday: Clouds, p.m. shower? High of 50, low of 29.

Monday: A.m. showers. High of 55, low of 42.

Tuesday: P.m. showers. High of 58, low of 47.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 49, low of 41.