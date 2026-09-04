Philadelphia region could still see some storms Friday before great Labor Day weekend. Here's the forecast.

While Friday will not be quite as active as the past few days, the Philadelphia region will still need to watch for some late afternoon and Friday evening storms rolling through, especially south of the city.

Humidity levels will be high again until the front crosses, bringing cooler and drier air for the weekend.

If you have outdoor plans Friday night, stay NEXT Weather aware and have that backup plan if you need to take your plans indoors.

NEXT big weather changes

Saturday through Monday — Labor Day weekend — looks fantastic with lows in the 60s and highs near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Labor Day itself looks to be nearly perfect, with temperatures starting near 60 degrees before warming to around 80 with mostly sunny conditions all day long.

The only fly in the ointment is the very slim chance of a stray passing afternoon shower, mainly Sunday, but the chances are in the 20% range. So, don't go changing any plans. In fact, outdoor activities are a must this weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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