Humidity drops in Philadelphia region with temps in 80s, tracking Sunday rain. Here's the weather forecast.

Overnight showers were associated with a cold front that has now pushed south, allowing drier air to begin to move into the region. This will allow the skies to continue to clear and the humidity to drop through the day.

Our Friday will start a little on the humid side, but as temperatures climb into the low-mid 80s, the decreasing humidity will make for a pretty nice day.

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NEXT big weather changes

Saturday remains the pick of the weekend as relatively cooler air arrives, keeping high temperatures in the mid-upper 70s.

The bigger change arrives Saturday night into Sunday as moisture returns and another system approaches. Clouds increase Saturday night, then rain becomes more likely Sunday, especially during the afternoon.

Periods of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms will be possible. While it's not expected to be widespread, some minor flash flooding is possible because of the heavy rain threat Sunday afternoon.

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That unsettled pattern may linger into Monday and Tuesday, with clouds, occasional showers and a significant cooldown through the first half of the week. Highs fall to around 70 Monday and potentially only the upper 60s Tuesday as fall officially begins.

At this point, no NEXT Weather Alert Day is warranted, but Sunday is the day we'll be watching most closely as the rain timing and potential rainfall amounts come into better focus.

Eagles in Tennessee

Birds fans traveling to Nashville this weekend for the Eagles' game against the Tennessee Titans should be prepared to sweat.

Record-breaking hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend, making for potentially dangerous conditions for both players and fans.

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High temperatures Sunday afternoon are forecast to be in the upper 90s, challenging the record high temperature in Nashville of 99 degrees set in 2022.

To make matters worse, the humidity will make it feel like anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees. Wearing lightweight clothing and staying hydrated will be the key to beating the heat (and the Titans) in Nashville this weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Friday: Clouds to sun. High 85, Low 73

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 77, Low 66

Sunday: Showers likely. High 78, Low 67

Monday: Cool, showers. High 69, Low 65

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 67, Low 62

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 66, Low 56

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 68, Low 58

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