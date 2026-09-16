Another beautiful September day in Philadelphia region, when temps creep back up. Here's the weather forecast.

Another beautiful September day is underway Wednesday in the Philadelphia region. We begin the late morning sunny and in the mid-60s, with the rest of the day looking dry, bright and comfortable.

It will be a little warmer, with highs in the mid-80s and just a bit more humidity, but nothing significant. Another great day for outdoor plans: great for a walk, pickleball, yard work, or just opening the windows.

Sunglasses yes, umbrella no. If you're out this evening, temperatures will fall pretty quickly once the sun goes down, with another comfortably cool night ahead.

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By Thursday, we're into the mid 80s and humidity starts creeping back up. Friday looks warm and noticeably more humid, with highs again in the mid-80s, so the stretch of crisp, almost fall-like air we've been enjoying will be gone by the end of the week.

There may be a few scattered showers around Thursday or Friday as a weakening front moves through.

The weekend is where the forecast becomes a little less straightforward. A front approaching from the northwest should bring more clouds and eventually our next chance for showers or a thunderstorm. Right now, Saturday looks cool with some sunshine, with the better chance for showers and storms holding off until later in the weekend. Sunday currently looks like the more unsettled of the two days but is more likely to move into the beginning of next week, which, by the way, fall starts next Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High 84, Low 61.

Thursday: Warmer, shower? High 86, Low 69

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 72

Saturday: Cooler. High 76, Low 67

Sunday: Spotty T-storm. High 80, Low 68

Monday: A shower or two. High 79, Low 66

Tuesday: Scattered T-storms. High 71, Low 61

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