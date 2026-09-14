Prepare for another gorgeous day in Philadelphia region Tuesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Prepare for another gorgeous day around the Delaware Valley on Tuesday. There will be plenty of sunshine, low humidity and light winds — all ingredients to spend time outside.

Even if you work inside, pack a lunch and eat outdoors. You will not be disappointed.

NEXT big weather changes

There really isn't a big change to worry about for the next few days, and that's good news. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s.

On Tuesday, the normal high is 79 degrees, marking the first day of the season in which the normal high temperature isn't in the 80s, and it won't be until June 2027.

By Thursday and Friday, the pattern starts to shift again as warmer and increasingly humid air returns. Highs could reach in the mid-80s both days with dew points creeping back up, so it will begin feeling more like summer again.

Our next meaningful rain chance may hold off until the weekend, with most of the shower activity holding off until Sunday, later in the day and into Monday. Of course, there is plenty of time between now and then and things could certainly change, but your NEXT Weather Team will keep you ahead of those changes so you can plan.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Beautiful. High 78, Low 58

Wednesday: Sunny. High 83, Low 60

Thursday: Sunny. High 86, Low 67

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 85, Low 72

Saturday: Some sun. High 80, Low 66

Sunday: A shower or two. High 81, Low 68

Monday: Scattered T-storms. High 74, Low 63

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