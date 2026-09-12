Comfortable day for Temple-Penn State in Philadelphia, tracking evening rain. Here's the weather forecast.

The daytime hours Saturday in the Philadelphia region will be dry and pretty nice, with increasing clouds during the day.

Humidity levels will be fairly low, making it feel much more comfortable — great for playing a round of golf or firing up the grill.

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Late showers will return after 9 p.m. and be around through Sunday morning. Don't forget to bring anything inside that you don't want wet.

NEXT big weather changes

Our NEXT big change arrives this weekend, but Saturday is not a washout — good news if you're going to the Temple-Penn State game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Rain becomes much more likely Saturday night into Sunday morning as low pressure tracks through the region. Showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rain overnight, with the steadiest rain likely during that Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday is the trickier day. Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely during the morning, but the system should gradually pull offshore during the day.

Right now, there's a good chance we start drying out Sunday afternoon, likely in time for the Eagles-Commanders game at 4:25 p.m. Exactly how quickly that happens remains the biggest question in the forecast, but we'll be tracking it closely through the weekend.

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At this point, we have not issued a NEXT Weather Alert. The Saturday night rain could be heavy, but the overall flooding and severe weather threat does not look widespread enough right now to warrant the designation.

Monday looks much better with sunshine returning, lower humidity and highs around 80. Tuesday also looks quiet and pleasant before temperatures climb again toward the middle of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Storms at night. High 81, Low 65

Sunday: Morning rain. High 86, Low 74

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 71

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 85, Low 64

Thursday: Isolated T-storm. High 84, Low 68

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 65

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