Hot temps, potential for severe storms return to Philadelphia region Tuesday. Here's the weather forecast.

The potential for severe storms, humid air, and hot temperatures returns to the Philadelphia region, which comes with another NEXT Weather Alert day.

Get ready to sweat Tuesday. If the kids are in school, make sure they have plenty of cold water to take with them. Some areas are letting kids out early due to the heat.

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You will want to pack an umbrella with you as well. You may not need it much during the daytime hours, but the evening likely will bring scattered showers and storms. Some of those will have heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

We are not yet at the point where you can shut down the air conditioning. In fact, it will likely be running quite a bit in the coming days.

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NEXT big weather changes

The heat and storm chances will continue Wednesday and Thursday.

Storms will form each day and generally move from the northwest to the southeast as they ride around a large ridge of high pressure to the south.

Atmospheric conditions will be in place for severe storms at some point each day, but mainly through the afternoon and evening time frame.

All weather threats are possible across most of the region each day.

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The ridge will slowly sink southward. By Thursday, a strong cold front will be able to cross the area and looks to start to push the threat for severe weather to the south, but it still includes Philadelphia and areas south.

The NEXT Weather team will be monitoring atmospheric conditions, and we'll keep you updated with timing and impact throughout the week.

The good news is that the unsettled pattern looks to begin breaking down by Friday to make way for a relatively nice first weekend of September with highs near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies and lower humidity levels.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms/heat. High 91, Low 73

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 88, Low 72

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms/heat. High 90, Low 72

Friday: Showers south. High 87, Low 73

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 82, Low 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 65

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 61

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