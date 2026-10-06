Chilly morning in store for Philadelphia region with tons of afternoon sun. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday morning will be on the chilly side, but a great fall day is in store for the Philadelphia region with tons of sun and mild temperatures.

NEXT big weather changes

The NEXT big change is the arrival of our coolest air since spring.

Tuesday is a classic crisp October day: lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs only in the lower 60s. Even with full sun, you will probably want a light jacket for much of the day.

Wednesday morning could be even colder, with another round of 30s and 40s before temperatures begin to rebound.

After that, we settle into an unusually quiet stretch. Wednesday afternoon reaches the upper 60s, then we climb back into the 70s Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity.

Right now, there's no significant rain in sight through the end of the workweek.

After two wet weekends in a row and 10 weekends since we've gone completely rain-free, this may finally be the stretch of October weather we've been waiting for.

We do need to watch a system forming in the Gulf, as it could be our next tropical system, potentially becoming our first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Basin.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Crisp, cool. High 65, Low 49

Wednesday: Cold AM, sun. High 72, Low 46

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 77, Low 55

Friday: Sunny. High 77, Low 53

Saturday: Sunny. High 72, Low 53

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 71, Low 51

Monday: Partly sunny. High 73, Low 58

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