Slightly warmer start, but more of the same in Philadelphia region Tuesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday will be a slightly warmer start to the day in the Philadelphia region, with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.

NEXT big weather changes

The NEXT big change in terms of rainfall will not occur this week, which makes the bigger story the unusually persistent stretch of dry weather the region has been enjoying.

High pressure has dominated the weather for more than a week. That pattern shows little sign of changing anytime soon.

As a broad upper-level ridge builds across the central and eastern United States, high pressure will remain in control through much of the upcoming week. That means plenty of sunshine, light winds and little opportunity for significant rainfall.

Temperatures will begin climbing Thursday again as the upper-level ridge strengthens and warmer air spreads into the northeast. Highs should reach the lower 70s Thursday, followed by the mid to upper 70s Friday, which would be one of the warmest days of the month. That's more than 10 degrees above average for the end of October, although humidity should remain comfortable.

The warmup will be noticeable during the afternoons. Clear skies and relatively dry air will still allow temperatures to cool off overnight.

The early outlook for Halloween is looking like a treat. Saturday should feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures generally in the lower to mid 70s and no significant rain expected.

Trick-or-treating conditions look comfortable, with temperatures likely in the 60s during the early evening.

Sunday looks a little cloudier, but still mild and mainly dry, with highs around 70 degrees.

The bottom line: a weak cold front brings a modest cooldown Tuesday and Wednesday, but sunshine and warmer temperatures return late in the week. The extended stretch of dry weather looks likely to continue right through Halloween, with no significant storms or severe weather threats on the horizon. It's shaping up to be a fantastic finish to October.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 66, Low 52

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 67, Low 45

Thursday: Milder. High 72, Low 49

Friday: Beautiful. High 77, Low 52

Saturday: Halloween. High 70, Low 51

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 72, Low 51

Monday: Shower chance. High 72, Low 61

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.