Philadelphia's stretch of October 80s continues before weekend reality check. Here's the weather forecast.

The Philadelphia region will be looking at another shorts-and-T-shirts day Wednesday. Temperatures will feel much more like early September than mid-October.

In fact, it's possible you may need to run air conditioning in parts of the region as temps will climb into the mid-80s.

There will be tons of sunshine early, but a chance of a few passing showers will come around the evening commute. A rumble of thunder isn't out of the question, but significant impacts are not expected.

Wednesday will mark the 130th day in 2026 with a high temperature of 80 degrees or greater, which is the all-time record for days of 80-plus degrees. The old record was 126 days, set in 2015. The average is 107.

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A strong upper-level trough will dig into the Northeast late this week, sending a powerful cold front across the region Friday.

Ahead of that front, showers could develop as early as late Thursday night. The best chance for more widespread rain comes during the day Friday. There may even be a rumble of thunder as the front approaches. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

Friday won't necessarily be a complete washout, but there could be several periods of rain, particularly during the afternoon.

Temperatures should still reach the lower-to-mid 70s before the colder air arrives. The timing of the frontal passage will be important, especially for Friday evening plans and high school football games.

Right now, showers could linger into the early evening before conditions begin improving from west to east. Winds will also increase as the front moves through, with gusty northwest winds developing Friday night.

And then comes the real October reality check.

Behind the front, a much colder air mass will pour into the Northeast, sending temperatures tumbling. A high of 55 is forecast for Saturday, nearly 30 degrees colder than Wednesday afternoon.

Saturday should feature plenty of sunshine, but don't let that fool you. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel considerably colder, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

If you have outdoor sports, fall festivals, pumpkin picking or other weekend plans, you'll definitely want the layers. This is sweatshirt and jacket weather, and the wind may make it feel more like November than October.

The good news is that the weekend looks dry, with high pressure building into the region behind Friday's front.

Saturday night could be the coldest night of the season so far. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s around Philadelphia, with lower to mid 30s possible in some of the colder northern and western suburbs. That raises the possibility of patchy frost, particularly in sheltered valleys and locations where winds relax overnight. It's still a little early to determine exactly where frost might develop, but if you have sensitive plants outside, this is something to keep an eye on.

Sunday stays chilly but looks beautiful, with sunshine and highs only in the upper 50s. Winds should be lighter, making it a more comfortable day for outdoor plans despite the cool temperatures.

By Monday, temperatures begin moderating again, with sunshine and highs returning to the lower to mid 60s.

The bottom line: we're trading summer for late fall in a matter of days. Enjoy the 80-degree warmth today and tomorrow, because by Saturday we'll be struggling to reach the mid-50s, with some 30s possible Saturday night.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Warm, PM T-storm. High 84, Low 66

Thursday: Cooler, nice. High 68, Low 60

Friday: Showers. High 75, Low 60

Saturday: Windy, chilly. High 54, Low 50

Sunday: Sunny, chilly. High 59, Low 37

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 62, Low 40

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 68, Low 47

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