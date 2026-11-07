Rain is gone in Philadelphia region, but the November chill returns. Here's the weather forecast.

The rain is gone, but the November chill is back in the Philadelphia region.

Saturday looks like a great day to go outside, as long as you're dressed for it. Morning clouds will gradually give way to sunshine, but don't let those brighter skies fool you.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees, and a gusty northwest breeze will add an extra chill to the air. You'll want to bring a jacket if you're headed out for the day.

It will feel even cooler across the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, where temperatures will remain in the 50s.

The good news? Leave the umbrella at home. Travel conditions along I-95, throughout South Jersey and across Delaware, should be much improved compared to Friday.

NEXT big weather changes

After Friday's soaking rain, we're settling into a much quieter weather pattern, and the timing couldn't be better for the weekend.

Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful November day, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower 60s around Philadelphia. There will still be a bit of a breeze, but overall, it's looking like a terrific afternoon for outdoor plans.

The sunshine continues Monday with highs near 61 degrees before temperatures climb into the mid-60s Tuesday. That's a little warmer than typical for early November.

Looking ahead to Veterans Day on Wednesday, expect another pleasant day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and highs in the lower 60s. No significant storms are expected through the middle of the week.

However, another change is on the horizon. Temperatures will begin trending downward late next week, with highs falling into the 50s Thursday and potentially the lower 50s by Friday. Overnight lows could dip into the 30s, especially across the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and interior South Jersey.

For now, the biggest story is the return of an extended stretch of dry weather, sunshine and seasonable November temperatures.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Cooler, breezy. High 58, Low 52

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 48

Monday: Partly sunny. High 61, Low 49

Tuesday: Milder. High 66, Low 44

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 65, Low 45

Thursday: Cooler, breezy. High 58, Low 44

Friday: Chance of chilly showers. High 49, Low 39

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