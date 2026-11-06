Rain to impact Friday morning commute in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Keep the umbrella handy and allow extra time for your Friday morning commute. Periods of rain, locally heavy at times, could create ponding on roadways and reduced visibility, especially along the I-95 corridor.

The Lehigh Valley, Poconos, South Jersey and Delaware will also deal with wet roads.

Despite the rain, temperatures will be relatively mild, climbing into the upper 60s around Philadelphia, so a heavy winter coat won't be necessary. A rain jacket and waterproof shoes are a much better choice.

Conditions should gradually improve during the afternoon, with a much drier evening ahead.

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Just in time for the weekend, we're trading the rain and unusually warm November temperatures for sunshine and cooler, more seasonable conditions.

Saturday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds, with highs mainly in the 50s, but a noticeable northwest breeze will make it feel cooler. Temperatures will be several degrees lower across the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

Sunday looks like another winner for outdoor plans, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s across much of the region, with some colder readings possible north and west of the city.

The dry weather sticks around into early next week, with highs generally in the lower 60s Monday, climbing into the mid-60s Tuesday.

Veterans Day is shaping up to be another pleasant November day with sunshine and temperatures near 62 degrees. No significant storms are currently expected through the middle of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: AM rain. High 68, Low 65

Saturday: Spotty a.m. showers. High 59, Low 53

Sunday: Sunny. High 60, Low 48

Monday: Sunny. High 61, Low 49

Tuesday: Sunny. High 68, Low 43

Wednesday: Sunny. High 66, Low 44

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 58, Low 47

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