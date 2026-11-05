Philadelphia's 18-day stretch of dry weather expected to end Thursday. Here's the forecast.

Philadelphia's 18-day stretch of dry weather will come to an end Thursday. The NEXT Weather team is not expecting a complete washout, but scattered showers could interrupt the morning and evening commutes along the I-95 corridor.

More widespread rain chances are expected north and west of Philadelphia, including the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

Despite the clouds, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s, so a heavy jacket won't be necessary. If you're heading out for lunch, you may even find some dry time between showers. Just don't leave home without that umbrella.

NEXT big weather changes

Friday brings the biggest weather story of the week as a more organized area of rain moves across the Delaware Valley.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible, along with a few thunderstorms late Thursday and the first part of Friday, especially east of I-95. Some locations could pick up 1–2 inches of rain, potentially creating ponding on the roads, slowing travel along I-95 and other major roads. The rain is welcome after our unusually long dry stretch, but the timing could make for a messy Friday commute.

The good news? The system moves out later in the day Friday, allowing sunshine to return just in time for the weekend. However, we'll trade our unusually warm November temperatures for something much more seasonable. Highs fall into the lower to mid-60s Saturday, with upper 50s to lower 60s Sunday. The Poconos and Lehigh Valley will feel even cooler, especially overnight.

Dry weather should continue into early next week, with temperatures gradually recovering.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Rain arrives. High 73, Low 61

Friday: Showers. High 67, Low 64

Saturday: Cooler. High 59, Low 54

Sunday: Football weather. High 59, Low 49

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 60, Low 46

Tuesday: Milder day. High 68, Low 42

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 61, Low 43

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