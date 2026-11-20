Friday will bring a beautiful finish to the workweek in the Philadelphia region, with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. The highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s, with some neighborhoods approaching 70 degrees.

You will need a jacket for the morning commute along I-95 as temperatures will begin in the 30s and 40s. By lunchtime, you'll be shedding the extra layers as temps climb into the 60s.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Saturday keeps the pleasant weather going with sunshine mixing with high clouds and temperatures in the 60s. However, changes arrive Sunday as clouds increase ahead of a developing coastal storm system.

Rain becomes increasingly likely Sunday afternoon and evening, potentially continuing into Monday morning. The track and strength of the system will determine how much rain and wind reach the I-95 corridor and Jersey Shore.

Behind the storm, a much colder air mass moves in Tuesday, dropping highs into the 40s with freezing temperatures possible overnight.

Another storm system could bring rain, and perhaps some wintry precipitation north and west of Philadelphia, around Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. The holiday travel forecast will need close attention.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Warm. High 70, Low 40

Saturday: Pleasant. High 68, Low 41

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 65, Low 48

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 64, Low 57

Tuesday: Colder, sunny. High 49, Low 43

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 43, Low 34

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 50, Low 40

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