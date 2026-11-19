Coats will be needed for Thursday morning, and a light sweater or hoodie or even just a T-shirt for the afternoon — and don't forget the sunglasses.

Skies will be sunny. Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average, with light winds making it feel like the actual air temperature.

NEXT big weather changes

We are tracking a coastal storm that is forming off the coast of Florida. It will move north along the eastern seaboard and pass our area. The models have bounced back and forth between a track directly overhead and a track offshore. Either way, we should be prepared for some rain Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for Sunday and Monday.

There is one wild card: a weakening storm approaching from the west coast, which may help to steer the coastal storm farther east, sparing us the heaviest rain. Nonetheless, this potential for rain and wind may disrupt air travel both Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will fall from the 60s on Monday to the 40s on Tuesday as colder air flows in behind the storm. This cooler air will remain in place through Friday.

Several additional storms will come ashore on the West Coast with heavy snow and rain. These storms will dive southward and head east, bringing several chances of rain between Wednesday night and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Yes, Thanksgiving falls smack dab in the middle of that parade of storms. However, during those 5 days, there will be dry days too.

Once again, timing and track are everything, and since this outlook is seven to10 days away, it will continue to evolve, so stay tuned.

Regardless of timing and tracks for us, this parade of storms will likely disrupt air travel in various places across the nation all of next week

Philadelphia Marathon weather

Saturday Half Marathon and 8K will be partly to mostly cloudy but mild in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Sunday for the Marathon, skies will be cloudy with breezy conditions and temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Warmer. High 67, Low 37

Friday: Very warm. High 70, Low 39

Saturday: Clouds increase. High 68, Low 41

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 66, Low 48

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 62, Low 59

Tuesday: Sunny. High 49, Low 43

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 45, Low 33

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.