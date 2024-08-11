Slightly cooler-than-normal pattern continues Monday in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a cloudier start to the day, Sunday ended up being mostly sunny and warm, with highs averaging a few degrees below normal. We'll continue that trend into much of the week ahead.

Overnight, expect mainly clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the low 60s. North and west, lows will fall even farther into the 50s. It will definitely be an open-windows morning in the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley!

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over the course of the next few days with highs in the low to mid 80s. While we cannot rule out a stray shower Monday and Tuesday well north and west of Philadelphia, our next best chance of rain doesn't happen until late Friday night into early Saturday along our next cold front.

Our slightly cooler-than-normal pattern is expected to continue for the next 10 days.

Turning to the tropics, potential Tropical Cyclone Five is located in the Atlantic Ocean about 830 miles east of the Lesser Antilles Islands. It is expected to strengthen in the next several days and has a 90% chance of becoming a named storm, likely Ernesto. It is too early to determine if this will affect the eastern seaboard or Gulf but models have it headed toward the Caribbean later this week.

That said, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Islands like Barbuda, Antigua and Montserrat. We'll keep an eye on it!

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 83, low of 63, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 83, low of 63, partly cloudy

Wednesday: High of 86, low of 65, partly cloudy

Thursday: High of 88, low of 66, mostly sunny

Friday: High of 87, low of 66, increasing clouds

Saturday: High of 83, low of 69, a few showers

Sunday: High of 87, low of 71, scattered storms