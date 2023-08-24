Smelling smoke? South Jersey wildfire smoke blowing toward PA

ATCO, N.J. (CBS) -- People in South Jersey have been smelling smoke from the Dragway Wildfire burning in Wharton State Forest for days. Now, on Thursday, winds are carrying that smoke northwest into the city.

The fire that broke out Sunday is now 100% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. It grew to 1,700 acres but seems to still be producing smoke within the contained area.

CBS News Philadelphia viewers wrote in and said they were smelling smoke in Horsham and in Philadelphia.

In Burlington County, Evesham Township police said residents may be smelling smoke Thursday.

Winds are blowing northwest this afternoon which are carrying that smoke into the city and suburbs in Pennsylvania.

The Dragway Wildfire is the 13th major wildfire in New Jersey this year. At this time last year, there were only two. Other major fires include the Allen Road fire in Bass River State Forest.

The NJFFS considers fires 100 acres in size or larger to be "major" wildfires.