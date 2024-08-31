2 minor severe weather risks in Philadelphia, at Jersey Shore for Labor Day Weekend. Here's what to expect.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- August 2024 ends with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s around Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

As the Philadelphia region gets into Labor Day weekend, two of the days will be pleasant and one will be a stinker. We have two low-end risks of severe weather to get through before Monday, the highlight of the holiday weekend.

A warm front will sweep past Saturday, turning skies partly cloudy and ushering in warmer air in the mid-80s. You're clear to get some morning and afternoon beach time, but maybe no late-night pool parties in the hotel or shorehouse pool.

Overnight, skies turn cloudy as a cold front arrives with isolated showers and storms. There is a low-end damaging wind threat with any storm. Most of the area will stay dry.

Parts of the Philadelphia region are under a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday night. CBS News Philadelphia

A second cold front approaches on Sunday, bringing scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

Skies will be mostly cloudy all day and once again, there is a low-end threat of damaging winds with any storm. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the low 80s.

Not everyone gets rain or sees a storm Sunday, but it'd be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.

The entire Philadelphia region including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. CBS News Philadelphia

Monday brings a taste of fall, with mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures in the 70s with low humidity.

This weekend if you are taking a dip in the ocean, water temperatures along the Jersey Shore points will be in the low 70s with a low rip current risk.

The dew point slides up to the muggy range for Sunday but dips back down to comfortable levels for Labor Day. CBS News Philadelphia

August 2024 weather trends: more rain, average temperatures

We also close the books on August 2024 on Saturday.

August has been a near normal month temperature wise with only 7 days in the 90s, the warmest of which was 97 degrees on Aug. 1, while the coldest was 57 degrees on Aug. 21. More than 5 inches of rain fell during the month which is nearly 1 inch above average.

Meteorological Fall begins Sunday, Sept. 1.

Next week will be much cooler than normal with highs only in the 70ss and lows in the 50s most of the week. Rain returns Friday and into next weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny,. High 85

Sunday: Scattered storms. High 82, Low 72

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 77, Low 66

Tuesday: Taste of fall. High 75, Low 56

Wednesday: Nice, slightly warmer. High 78, Low 56

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 50

Friday: Scattered showers, High 74, Low 66

