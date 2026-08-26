Wednesday brings another beautiful late August day in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Wednesday will be another beautiful late August day with dew points in the mid-50s and low 60s, so humidity will be nice and low.

Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower to mid-80s.

This is a great day for the pool, beach, tennis or pretty much any outdoor plans. Sunglasses and sunscreen are a definite yes; you can leave the umbrella at home.

NEXT big weather changes

The NEXT big change arrives Thursday as a warm front lifts through the region. Moisture increases quickly, and showers could arrive as early as Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread during the day and continue into the night.

The main thing to watch will be the potential for locally heavy downpours as deeper moisture returns. A stronger thunderstorm with gusty winds is possible as well, but at this point, the setup does not look like it warrants a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

We'll keep watching trends as we get closer, but as of now we remain on a level 1 severe risk, meaning an isolated strong to severe storm is possible.

A cold front follows closely behind Friday, so a few additional showers remain possible before we finally dry out.

The weekend currently looks much better, with Saturday and Sunday both trending mainly dry and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

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