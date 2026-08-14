A hot and sticky end of week with another half-and-half weekend in Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

It's not going to be a bad way to end the work week. It will be hot and still a bit sticky, but generally dry today.

There is a chance of late-day pop-up showers and storms, mainly south of Philadelphia and areas down the shore. The chance is low, but keep your eyes to the sky and listen for any thunder.

No severe weather is expected today, but lightning could be a threat if outdoors.

NEXT big weather changes

Saturday looks like the pick of the week with sunshine and comfortable humidity. Then comes our NEXT Weather maker.

The chance for showers and storms rises Sunday. As of now, the focus appears to be the second half of the day, but there could be a few showers earlier as well.

Another half-and-half weekend. Shower and storm chances may linger into Monday, with drier air likely arriving again Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: PM showers. High 90, Low 73

Saturday: Sunny. High 88, Low 72

Sunday: PM showers. High 83, Low 72

Monday: AM showers to sun. High 89, Low 75

Tuesday: Sunny. High 87, Low 71

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 70

Thursday: Stray shower. High 87, Low 71

NEXT Weather Radars

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