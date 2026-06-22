Storms delay gate opening for Philadelphia Stadium for France vs. Iraq, close FIFA Fan Festival

Philadelphia's FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill is temporarily closing as severe weather is expected to roll through the region Monday afternoon and evening.

FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia announced the temporary closure Monday afternoon on social media. Officials said the festival will be closed for the rest of the day.

Severe storms are expected to move into the Philadelphia region and bring damaging winds, lightning and the threat of isolated tornadoes in some parts. Our NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Monday and the entire region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

The storms could also impact Monday's Men's World Cup match between France and Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field). The match is scheduled for 5 p.m., but weather briefly delayed the gate opening. Gates for the match are now open, according to the Linc's X account.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team as we track the incoming storms, which are expected to hit the Philadelphia area between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.