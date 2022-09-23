NEXT Weather: Pleasant forecast for the first weekend of fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday morning grab a jacket or sweatshirt because a fall chill will be in full force with temperatures in the 30s and 40s at sunrise. A center of high pressure will settle over the area through Saturday night, delivering a cooler than average push of crisp Canadian air.

Breezy northwest winds will make it feel a few degrees cooler than the actual temperature. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

The skies will be mostly sunny with occasional fair-weather clouds, and you can expect an elevation in static electricity due to the very dry conditions with dew points in the 30s and 40s.

On Sunday there will be a mix of sun and clouds as a warm front pushes north past the Delaware Valley.

There could be a spotty shower far north and west in the morning, but the air will still be very dry so little or nothing is expected.

Winds will turn to the southwest ushering in warmer and slightly more humid air. Highs will range from the mid-70s to low 80s.

By Sunday afternoon scattered showers are possible as a cold front approaches. These showers may continue into Monday.