NEXT Weather: Pleasant forecast for the first weekend of fall

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Chilly Blast
NEXT Weather: Chilly Blast 03:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday morning grab a jacket or sweatshirt because a fall chill will be in full force with temperatures in the 30s and 40s at sunrise. A center of high pressure will settle over the area through Saturday night, delivering a cooler than average push of crisp Canadian air.

Breezy northwest winds will make it feel a few degrees cooler than the actual temperature. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

The skies will be mostly sunny with occasional fair-weather clouds, and you can expect an elevation in static electricity due to the very dry conditions with dew points in the 30s and 40s.

On Sunday there will be a mix of sun and clouds as a warm front pushes north past the Delaware Valley. 

There could be a spotty shower far north and west in the morning, but the air will still be very dry so little or nothing is expected. 

Winds will turn to the southwest ushering in warmer and slightly more humid air.  Highs will range from the mid-70s to low 80s. 

By Sunday afternoon scattered showers are possible as a cold front approaches. These showers may continue into Monday.

Tammie Souza
Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News. Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 12:33 PM

