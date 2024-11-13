Chilly and gray day in Philadelphia region, bundle up for Eagles Thursday Night Football game

Bundle up for the Eagles-Commanders game on Thursday night in Philadelphia

Thursday will start out cold again with widespread temps in the 20s and 30s, so be sure to layer up in the morning. Clouds will thicken up during the day ahead of another system, which will prohibit much in the way of warming, so it's another cold November day with gray skies and highs barely breaking 50.

An area of low pressure will move toward the region, bringing those clouds and also bringing a chance of showers, but while this will produce beneficial rain to the south and west, it's looking like the northern edge will fizzle a bit. That means for most of our area, just the chance of a few overnight showers late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Delaware could see a period of steadier rain overnight into Friday. At this point, it is looking dry for most of the Eagles game on Thursday night, but temps will be chilly. We can't rule out a shower late in the game or on your way home. Layer up for some good fall football weather.

Clouds will break for sun on Friday, and then temps will climb back into the 60s for the weekend and the weather is, yet again, trending dry.

Also of note, eyes need to be back on the tropics with Potential Tropical Cyclone 19. It will likely hang out south of Cuba and slowly move west, eventually crossing the Yucatan on Monday, but then we need to keep a close watch as this system could impact the U.S. next week as a hurricane

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy and cool. High of 50.

Friday: Gradual clearing. High of 59, low of 40.

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High of 64, low of 41.

Sunday: Sunny, mild. High of 64, low of 39.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 68, low of 44.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 61, low of 45.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 62, low of 45.

