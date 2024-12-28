On-and-off rain around Philadelphia on Saturday; warmer weekend weather

On and off showers in the forecast Saturday and Sunday around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures have warmed up enough outside the city that any threat of freezing rain overnight has subsided, and now the warmup begins.

This weekend is noticeably warmer than last, with a high of 50 in the city on Saturday. Temps get up to 64 degrees on Sunday. To think we started winter just a week ago.

Saturday is a gray and damp weekend day with on and off showers. If you're at the Jersey Shore, you'll see more rain as it looks like these showers will hug the coasts as they move through the area.

Areas of fog will continue as well, since the winds will be very light.

Sunday is more of the same but with some breaks of sun, including one that bodes well for Eagles fans headed to Lincoln Financial Field as the Birds try to beat the Dallas Cowboys. You might see some rain if you're out really late Saturday (on the flipside, if you're up really early Sunday, say around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.)

Then around noon skies are clear, good conditions for tailgating and toasting the football gods for a Kenny Pickett victory.

It should be around 62 degrees for the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Monday we get a break from the rain before it surges back to close out 2024. We'll see a few showers on New Year's Eve that might dampen any outdoor activities you might have planned, and the start of 2025 looks wet as well.

With this rain we stay warmer than average with temps in the 50s.

As we dry out Thursday and Friday closing out the week, we'll see high temperatures drop back to something more wintery. We have a high of 40 on Thursday and 35 on Friday. We look to stay in the 30s next weekend, so enjoy the dry parts of this one when you can.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Scattered showers. High 50

Sunday: Some PM sunshine. High 64, Low 48

Monday: Drying out. High 57, Low 53

Tuesday: A few showers. High 56, Low 37

Wednesday: Morning showers. High 50, Low 48

Thursday: Turning colder. High 40, Low 33

Friday: Back to the 30s. High 35, Low 28

