Frigid start to Monday in Philadelphia, wintry mix possible on Christmas Eve. Here's the forecast.

Get ready for the coldest start to any day this season so far, with clear skies into Monday morning and lows in the single digits. That's for the city of Philadelphia, with areas north and west closer to zero! The highest elevations of the Poconos may actually start Monday morning off with sub-zero temperatures!

While we likely won't hit the record low, which is 7 degrees set in 1989, it will be worth watching. Only twice in the past 20 years have we had a temperature this low this early in the season. The last time was on Dec. 23, 2022 when the mercury hit 9 degrees, and on Dec. 20, 2004, we dipped to 10 degrees.

Afternoon highs on Monday will hover near freezing under partly skies, with slowly increasing clouds as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Please make sure to provide your pets with a warm and dry place, preferably indoors. They are not used to the frigid Arctic air any more than we are, and the water dishes will freeze quickly if they aren't heated.

Tuesday, Christmas Eve, skies will be cloudy, and a brief wintry mix is possible during the very early morning hours. A clipper system will be passing by from west to east and may produce a brief period of snow (likely mixing with a little rain in the city and at the Jersey Shore). It will not be present all day, but as it passes snow/mix could be locally impactful during that time.

Stay weather aware and up to date with the forecast if you are heading out. Highs will still be cold, topping out near 40 degrees; the normal high is 44 degrees.

Nothing will accumulate enough as to give us a white Christmas, though. That's defined by 1 inch or more on the ground Christmas morning. (Sorry, kids!)

For Christmas Day on Wednesday, highs will reach 40 under partly sunny skies. Hanukkah begins Wednesday night with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday is Kwanzaa, and it will be mostly sunny and seasonable in the low 40s.

As we look ahead toward the final weekend of 2024, the temps will warm back up into the upper 40s and even 50s by Sunday, with some plain ol' showers possible late in the weekend.

Monday: Still very cold. High 31, Low 11.

Tuesday: Morning wintry mix. High 40, Low 24.

Wednesday: Dry Christmas Day. High 40, Low 27.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 38, Low 27.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High 44, Low 25.

Saturday: Showers, maybe a flake? High 47, Low 30.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 56, Low 37.