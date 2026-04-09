Plenty of sunshine Friday in Philadelphia, summer-like weather on the way. Here's the forecast.

One more day until the weekend, but the weather isn't going to wait to give you something great here in the Philadelphia area!

Temperatures Friday morning will start a little on the chilly side in the mid- to upper-30s. In addition to the chilly start, a little frost and fog are possible. Any frost will quickly melt after sunrise, and any fog will quickly clear to give way to plenty of sunshine as temperatures Friday afternoon climb back to near 70 degrees.

CBS News Philadelphia

The NEXT big change:

A cold front will sweep through the region overnight Saturday, bringing along a small chance for a few passing showers. Any rain will clear out before sunrise Saturday morning and clear the way for slightly cooler and drier air to settle in for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid- to upper-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Warmth will surge back through the first half of next week as temperatures bounce back into the 80s to nearly 90 degrees by Wednesday. In fact, the current forecast of 90 degrees on Wednesday would be a record-high temperature, breaking the current record for April 15 of 88 degrees set in 1941.

CBS News Philadelphia

Phillies forecasts

Conditions look dry and mainly sunny Friday through Wednesday with sun and warmer — and even hot — temperatures. There is a chance of a shower or storm Wednesday evening.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 71, low 39.

Saturday: Sunny. High 67, low 54.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 65, low 42.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 83, low 54.

Tuesday: Very warm. High 87, low 64.

Wednesday: Near record highs. High 90, low 64.

Thursday: Continued warm. High 86, low 67.

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