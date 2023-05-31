Philadelphia Water Department resuming water shutoffs
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're behind on your water bill in Philadelphia, your water could be turned off as soon as Wednesday. That's when the city is resuming water shutoffs.
Anyone who owes at least $1,000 could have their water turned off.
There are exemptions for people 65 and older, 18 and under and anyone with a disability.
If you're having trouble paying your Philadelphia water bill, you can click here to apply for help.
