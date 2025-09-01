Philadelphia residents' water bills to increase this month, officials say

Water bills in Philadelphia will increase in September

The price Philadelphians pay for water is set to increase in September, according to the water department.

The typical customer's water bill will be about $89.42 starting Monday, a 9.4% increase from the prior rate, an announcement from the Philadelphia Water Department said. That "typical" bill represents monthly water usage of 3,220 gallons, or 430 cubic feet.

Over the course of a year, that hike will cost residents more than $90.

Bills will increase by another 5.5% on Sept. 1, 2026. At that time, the typical bill will rise to $94.31, the department said.

The Philadelphia Water, Sewer and Storm Water Rate Board, an independent city board, sets water prices. In July, the board shared the new rates for the next two years. The board heard public comment at four hearings before the change, according to the city website.

The Philadelphia Water Department said it needs additional revenue to maintain existing service, ensure all residents have access to high-quality water and services, invest in critical infrastructure, and replenish limited financial reserves that "have reached critical levels due to COVID-19 impacts and other costs."

The Water Department initially requested an even steeper hike, according to the announcement.

The board approved lower rates and also authorized enough funds for the water department to provide safe and reliable service, the department said in the news release.

Anyone who needs help paying a water bill can apply for assistance online or call 215-685-6300.