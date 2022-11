Veterans Administration hosts job fair looking for nurses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Need a job? The Veterans Administration is looking for nurses.

A job fair will be held Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VA Hospital on the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia.

If you're interested, you'll need to bring your resume, ID and references.

You could receive an offer on the spot.