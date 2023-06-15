Philadelphia unveils the Tiffany Fletcher Rec Center, named after slain worker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia opened the first of its public pools for the summer, the day was not without a solemn reminder of a beloved rec center employee killed last fall.

Wednesday, the city unveiled a new name for the Mill Creek Recreation Center - it will now be known as the Tiffany Fletcher Rec Center.

Fletcher, 41, was shot and killed Sept. 9, 2022, as a 14-year-old boy exchanged gunshots with a group of three others on opposite corners of 47th and Brown Streets.

Fletcher, a pool maintenance worker, was caught in the middle, hit in the right and left sides.

"She gave her life trying to make sure this was a safe place for the children here," District 3 Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said.

Her family and the city mourned her death - and it spurred calls for better surveillance cameras at city rec centers.

Lead investigators said available footage from surveillance cameras at the city rec center frustrated their investigation. Detectives said they're having difficulty identifying people possibly involved in the shooting or those who could have information.

"She was one of the sweetest loving, caring, she had a big heart," mother Geraldine Fletcher said. "It's something I'll never get over with."

There will also be a $3 million capital improvement project at the site.

Makie Jones was eventually arrested and charged with Fletcher's murder. He was held for trial and will be tried as an adult.