Philadelphia unveils new cameras at parks, playgrounds after hundreds of shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With shootings continuing at an elevated trend near city playgrounds, Philadelphia officials are unveiling new cameras.

Safety is paramount — officials say the cameras are equipped with newer technology.

But those touched by gun violence are frustrated by the pace of camera installation.

The city announced more than 100 cameras will be installed at parks and playgrounds, replacing existing cameras.

Data shows there have been more than 300 shootings near Philadelphia parks in four years.

In May of 2021, Amanda Parezo was struck while at a city playground.

"I was left paralyzed by the bullet that shot me, so I've been learning how to use a wheelchair, I've been learning how to live alone in the city," Parezo said.

Parezo shared her frustration at the lack of cameras at city playgrounds and the grainy footage they often capture.

Joe Holden: "What role do you think a camera would have played or could have played in your safety, protection or deterrence of violence?"

Parezo: "If they knew there were eyes on them, perhaps it wouldn't have happened."

More than two years ago, city council set aside $5 million for these cameras.

City council President Darrell Clarke talked about why it's such a long process to get the cameras installed at a press conference Wednesday.

"Procurement of anything in the city of Philadelphia, or the city of New York or the city of Chicago, it takes way too long," Clarke said. "We got caught up in the supply chain just like everybody else."

Police department data was used to determine where additional cameras were needed most.

But Parezo still lives with the aftershocks of what happened to her.

"I still feel that sense of insecurity because I don't think our city has been doing enough to protect its citizens. No matter who you are. Nobody is safe," Parezo said.

City officials say more cameras are on the way.