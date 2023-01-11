Hearing set for teen charged with killing rec center worker

Hearing set for teen in murder of Philly rec center worker

Hearing set for teen in murder of Philly rec center worker

Hearing set for teen in murder of Philly rec center worker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing was scheduled Wednesday morning for a 15-year-old boy charged with the murder of a Philadelphia rec center worker.

Makie Jones is charged in the deadly shooting of Tiffany Fletcher on Sept. 9, 2022.

Investigators say Fletcher was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle outside her job at the Mill Creek Rec Center.

Jones is charged as an adult in Fletcher's murder.