Hearing set for teen charged with killing rec center worker

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing was scheduled Wednesday morning for a 15-year-old boy charged with the murder of a Philadelphia rec center worker.

Makie Jones is charged in the deadly shooting of Tiffany Fletcher on Sept. 9, 2022.

Investigators say Fletcher was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle outside her job at the Mill Creek Rec Center.

Jones is charged as an adult in Fletcher's murder.

