Cavan Sullivan's highlight-reel goal caps Philadelphia Union's dominant 5-0 win in San Diego

Cavan Sullivan recorded his first two-goal game in Major League Soccer, and he assisted on another goal to help the Philadelphia Union cruise to a 5-0 victory over San Diego on Sunday night.

Philadelphia (9-10-6) is unbeaten in its last 10 matches, with eight victories, since the World Cup break.

San Diego (8-11-6) had a four-game home winning streak snapped.

Sullivan has five goals and six assists in his last seven MLS games.

Cavan Sullivan celebrates after scoring a back-heel flick goal against San Diego FC during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 13, 2026 in San Diego, California. Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images

Sullivan opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time on a creative back-heel flick that deflected in off the post. Then Sullivan powered a shot through the legs of goalkeeper Duran Ferree from a difficult angle in the 62nd minute for a 2-0 lead.

Sullivan set up the third goal. He chipped it over the defense and Frankie Westfield ran it down and passed it back to the penalty spot for a wide-open Bruno Damiani to score his fourth goal in two games.

Philadelphia used an own goal by Anibal Godoy to go ahead 4-0 in the 87th and Malik Jakupovic scored his first MLS goal in stoppage time.

Andre Blake, who made his 290th appearance for the Union, made five saves to record his seventh clean sheet of the season.

Philadelphia's next game is at Kansas City on Saturday.