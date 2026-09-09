Philadelphia Union introduce "Exit 6" apparel line supporting Chester residents

The Philadelphia Union are putting a new spin on a familiar symbol of Chester and using it to give back to the city the team calls home.

"Everything goes through the six in Chester," Alyssa Radu, executive director of the Philadelphia Union Foundation, said.

The Philadelphia Union Foundation recently launched its first apparel line, with proceeds supporting programs for Chester residents.

The Exit 6 collection pays tribute to the I-95 exit that leads into the city and has become a familiar reference for people who live there.

"Exit 6! That's what we know!" said Chester native Johnjalee Corbin, who says she takes pride in being born and raised there. "Chester has actually come a very long way with children, with art, with the creativity, the sports, the community."

The line includes hats, shirts and tote bags featuring "Exit 6," "Forged in Chester" and other designs.

"We wanted something that could connect the city of Chester and anybody really, not just a soccer fan," Radu said.

The foundation says the collection is intended to connect Chester residents, Union fans and others who have ties to the community.

Proceeds will support local programs, including the Chester Union Soccer Club, which helps cover costs such as uniforms, cleats and club fees for young players, like 11-year-old midfielder Zidan Harris.

"It's fun and you get to play with your friends and teammates," Zidan said.

Corbin said she's hopeful the clothing line will foster more excitement about the city she's been proud to call home.

"No matter how far away you go from Chester, you'll always find your way back to this community," Corbin said.

The collection is available through the Philadelphia Union Foundation's website.