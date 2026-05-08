1 dead, 2 critical in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

One man was killed and two others are in critical condition after a shooting outside a home in North Philadelphia early Friday morning, according to police.

Police say three men were sitting on the front step of a home on North 25th Street, near Berks Street, when someone fired at least five gunshots. Two of the victims were shot multiple times.

Officers responded to numerous 911 calls reporting gunfire and arrived on the scene just after 2:30 a.m., finding three shooting victims. The officers rushed the men to Temple University Hospital.

One man, who police have not identified, was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m. He was shot multiple times in his chest.

The other victims include a 26-year-old man who was shot multiple times in his legs, and a 26-year-old man who was shot in his chest.

One bullet went through the front door of a home on the block, and landed on the living room floor of that home. Police checked on the residents of that home and they were not injured.

Police are looking for at least one shooter.

Right now, they don't know what that gunman looks like, how they got away, or a possible motive for the shooting. It's not clear which one of the men was the shooter's intended target.

Several Philadelphia police and Philadelphia Housing Authority police were still on the scene after 5 a.m.

"We're going to be knocking on doors looking for witnesses," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "And we found at least two properties with exterior cameras, hopefully those cameras recorded something that can help us."