Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 3:55 PM

