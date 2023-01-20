Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns for 25th year

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking for something to do this weekend besides watch the Eagles? The Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival begins Friday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. 

You can get a tattoo or watch some of the best tattoo artists in the country do their thing. 

There will be live entertainment.

The event is in its 25th year and runs through Sunday. 

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 10:24 AM

