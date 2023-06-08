Watch CBS News
Philly street racing: New legislation adds drifting to Philadelphia traffic code

By Danielle Ellis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Proposed legislation aims to address car meetups in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a chaotic weekend of car meetups throughout Philadelphia, officials are introducing legislation aimed to stop those gatherings.

City Council member, Michael Driscoll, introduced a bill Thursday that adds drifting to the traffic code, defining it as the intentional act of steering a vehicle in a circle where the wheels lose traction. The new definition also covers doughnuts and spinouts.

People in violation of the law could face a $2,000 fine or seizure of their car.

Early Sunday morning, a man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police when he allegedly hit two troopers who were responding to a meetup that blocked I-95 near Penn's Landing.

