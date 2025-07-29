Watch CBS News
Off-duty Philadelphia officer stabbed in South Philly; suspect arrested, police say

Tom Ignudo
An off-duty Philadelphia officer was stabbed in South Philly on Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

Police said the officer was injured during a "physical altercation" with a man in the area of the 1700 block of South 32nd Street at about 4:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition, according to police. The man involved in the altercation was taken to Methodist Hospital, but his condition isn't known at this time. 

Police said the stabbing is under investigation. It's unclear what led up to the altercation. 

